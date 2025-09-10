Flood Victims in Nizamabad, Kamareddy Get Relief Aid

Nizamabad, Kamareddy: People and organisations have come forward to help flood victims in Nizamabad and Kamareddy districts by distributing essential commodities and other relief material. National- and state-level organisations, along with local groups and individuals, also provided food to the affected families.

Heavy rain caused extensive damage, with residents in Kamareddy, Yellareddy, and Bodhan Assembly constituencies losing furniture and other household items worth lakhs of rupees. Ramakrishna Math, Lions Club, local NGOs, and several individuals distributed essential commodities to the victims.

Relief material was supplied in GR Colony, Housing Board Colony, Koundinya Colony in Kamareddy town, as well as Tadwai, Lingampet, Nagireddypet, Yellareddy, Bodhan, Renjal, and Salura mandals. Victims eagerly awaited essentials such as food, sleeping mats, and bed sheets from donors.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Srinivas, a flood victim from GR Colony in Kamareddy, said their home furniture was destroyed by floodwater and mud that entered their house. “Each household lost assets worth lakhs of rupees. Not only the government, but private individuals also extended helping hands,” he said.

In Bodhan constituency, the Medapati Prakash Reddy Foundation distributed relief material in Bodhan, Salura, Renjal, Navipet, and nearby mandals. The foundation’s organisers made whirlwind tours of the area and provided food, medicines, and bleaching powder to the victims.

Meanwhile, the district administrations of Nizamabad and Kamareddy conducted surveys to assess flood damage and sent proposals to the state government seeking assistance. Financial aid will be distributed to victims based on the extent of damage to houses and household items.