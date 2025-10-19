Flood Inflows Continue into Nizamsagar Project

Kamareddy: Floodwater continued to flow into the Nizamsagar project from upstream areas of the Manjeera River. Irrigation department officials lifted the main gates on Sunday and released 4,048 cusecs of water downstream.

The Full Reservoir Level (FRL) of the project is 1,405 feet, and the current gross storage has reached 17.802 TMC.

Assistant executive engineer Saketh advised farmers, fishermen, and cattle herders to exercise caution along the banks of the Manjeera River in Kamareddy district. He also urged people to avoid entering the river waters.