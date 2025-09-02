Flood-Hit Families Receive Financial Aid

KARIMNAGAR: District collector Sandeep Kumar Jha visited the flood-affected areas to assess the damage due to the recent heavy rains and distributed cheques to the victims of Manair river as part of the financial assistance in Gambhiraopet mandal of Rajanna Sircilla district on Tuesday.

On the instructions of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the district collector provided the financial assistance to the family of a man who went missing in the floods. Sandeep Kumar gave a cheque of ₹5 lakh to Lakshmamma, the wife of Pumpukadi Nagaiah, who went missing while crossing the Manair river near the Narmala village. Officials from five different departments are still carrying out search operations to find his body.

The government also announced compensation cheques to livestock owners who lost animals during the floods. A woman, Gaddamedi Manemma of Lingannapet village, also received ₹ 1 lakh for the loss of her two buffaloes. Another person, Praveen Goud, received ₹ 50,000 for one animal.

The collector also inspected the damaged Mission Bhagiratha pipelines and electricity lines, located on the road from Narmala to Lingannapet villages in Gambhiraopet mandal, and ordered the officials to prepare proposals for repair works.

He asked the officials to restore water and electricity facilities as early as possible. On the occasion, Jha advised farmers, livestock owners, and fishermen to stay away from the river and other flood-affected areas until the rains stop. He told the people not to take their animals near the water and urged everyone to be careful in flood-prone areas and projects.

He also instructed the officials to remain alert and continue with relief operations.