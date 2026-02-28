Flats Cross ₹1.10 Crore at KPHB Auction

Hyderabad:Plots and flats developed by the Housing Board in KPHB were sold at record prices during a public auction held on Friday. Properties in Dharma Reddy Colony and Sampurnam Apartments attracted strong interest from buyers, with land parcels fetching up to ₹2.65 lakh per sq. yd and a 1,400-sq. ft flat selling for ₹1.10 crore.

The auction included four open plots in Dharma Reddy Colony (Phase-1 and Phase-2) and eight flats in Sampurnam Apartments (Phase-15), with around 40 buyers participating. The minimum price for Low Income Group plots was fixed at ₹1.30 lakh per sq. yd, but bids went as high as ₹2.65 lakh. Flats, with an upset price of ₹90 lakh, were sold between ₹1.06 crore and ₹1.10 crore.



The Housing Board earned about ₹24.26 crore in revenue, including ₹15.81 crore from plots and ₹8.45 crore from flats. Vice-chairman V. P. Goutham said the auction was conducted transparently and reflected strong demand for housing in the KPHB area.

