Flames in Scrap Shop; No Major Loss or Injuries Reported

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at a plastic scrap godown in Indresham under Patancheru police station limits on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

The Fire Control Room received a distress call at 4.08 pm and fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

The blaze engulfed a warehouse storing empty paint tins, plastic bottles, rubber material and other scrap waste. Thick smoke was seen rising as the rubber and plastic materials caught fire.

A fire tender from the Patancheru Fire Station responded first, and additional fire engines from Sangareddy and Kukatpally were deployed to contain the flames. Fire personnel brought the blaze under control.

No casualties or injuries were reported, officials confirmed.

The godown is owned by Zameeruddin. Police registered a case at Patancheru police station and began an investigation to ascertain the cause of the fire. Preliminary estimates placed the property loss at below ₹1 lakh.