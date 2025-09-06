Fix Education Standards: Telangana BJP Chief Urges Revanth

HYDERABAD: BJP state president N. Ramchander Rao called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy to urgently address the problems faced by teachers and take concrete steps to improve the standards of higher education. Speaking at a Teacher’s Day event, Rao emphasised the vital role teachers play in nation-building and the development of the education system.

After paying floral tributes to the late former President Dr Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan, in whose honour the day is celebrated, Rao pointed out that under the Congress government teachers in state-run schools continued to suffer from delayed salary payments, and retired teachers and employees have been neglected with regard to their pension disbursals. He stressed that it is the duty of society to respect educators who shape the future generation.

Rao urged Revanth Reddy to take immediate action to strengthen universities and improve the education system rather than merely making grand promises such as allocating thousands of crores to higher education institutions. Timely payment of salaries to teachers and employees is crucial, as is focusing on the development and betterment of educational institutions.