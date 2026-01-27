Five Year Old Girl Dies of Manja Cut

Hyderabad: A five-year-old girl died on Monday evening following profuse bleeding caused by a discarded killer manja that got entangled around her neck at Kukatpally. The incident occurred at 5 pm when she was travelling with her parents on a motorcycle on Vivekanandanagar main road, highlighting the danger lurking around in the form of discarded killer manja.

When Nishwika Aditya, 5, who was seated on the fuel tank of the motorcycle, suddenly began screaming in pain, her father, Prem Sagar, immediately stopped the vehicle and noticed that she was severely bleeding in the neck.

He immediately untangled the kite string from her neck and rushed the child to a nearby private hospital. However, doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to police, the family was returning to their residence in Gokul Plots at KPHB after visiting Khazipally to finalise interior works at their new flat when the incident occurred.

A complaint was lodged by the deceased’s father Prem Sagar. Inspector Subba Rao said police are examining which sections of law would be applicable, as the case involves a death. “We are looking into the appropriate sections to be invoked since this is a fatal incident,” the Inspector said.

A preliminary assessment indicated that the manja string could have been hanging for several days. “The festival period is over. The string appears to be at least 10 days old. We are investigating all angles,” he said.

He said there were no CCTV cameras in the proximity of the accident spot to find out if anyone was flying a kite in the area.

The incident left the family shattered. Relatives and family members rushed to the private hospital where the child was taken, only to be informed that she succumbed to the injuries.

Scenes of grief unfolded at the hospital as the parents broke down, unable to come to terms with the sudden loss. Relatives were seen consoling the family, who remained inconsolable.