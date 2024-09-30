Five Telangana Stamps and Registration officials transferred

Hyderabad: Five officers of Stamps and Registration department including four district registrars were transferred on administrative grounds with immediate effect in relaxation of ban orders imposed on transfer.

The posting of the officers is as follows: Ch Ahsok Kumar, District Registrar, Medchal-Malkajgiri, G Sthita Prajna, District Registrar, MV and Audit Karimnagar, D Phaninder, District Registrar, Warangal and M Ravinder Rao, District Registrar, Adilabad.

M Subashini, Deputy Inspector-Inspector General of Registration and Stamps in Warangal, is placed in full additional charge for the post of District Registrar MV and Audit in Warangal until further orders.

The Commissioner and Inspector General, Registration and Stamps department should take necessary action in the matter accordingly and intimate the dates of relief and joining the district Registrars to the State government, according to Jyothi Buddha Prakash, Secretary to Government.