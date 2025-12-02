Five Sentenced to Life in Separate Murder Cases

Hyderabad: Five persons were sentenced to life in prison in two separate cases of murder, the Cyberabad police said on Tuesday. A juvenile involved in the assault has been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

In one case, the II Additional District and Sessions Judge at Medchal convicted Jarpati Maisaiah, his son Jarpati Gangaraju, Jarpati Yadamma and Markandeya Manoj Kumar for the murder of a man in Dayandnagar in August 2021. The case registered at the Suraram (earlier Dundigal) police station.

According to the FIR, Anjaneyulu’s daughter received a call from Gangaraju on the night of August 11-12, 2021, informing her that they were assaulting him, allegedly suspecting him of involvement in the death of a family member. She tried to stop them over the phone but at 1.40 am, Manoj Kumar informed the family that Anjaneyulu had been killed and told them to collect the body. After trial, the court convicted all four. A juvenile involved in the assault has been presented before the Juvenile Justice Board.

In the second case, the VIII Additional District and Sessions Court, LB Nagar, convicted Mohammad Hussain, 60, of murder and sentenced him to life imprisonment with a fine of Rs 500.

According to the case registered with the Moinabad police, the incident occurred on February 20, 2023, when Hussain, reportedly drunk, demanded Rs 80 from his wife, Hussain Bee, for liquor. When she refused, he dragged her into their hut and attacked her with a mortar stone.

70-Year-Old Man Found Murdered at Home in Shamshabad

Hyderabad: A 70-year-old man was found murdered at his residence in Shamshabad on Monday evening, in what the RGIA (Town) police suspect to be a case related to the victim’s drinking and abusive behaviour. Police have taken two suspects into custody.

RGIA (Town) inspector K. Balaraju said Soudaiah used to quarrel with his wife and neighbours. On Monday, after his wife left for a relative’s place, the two suspects entered the house, allegedly struck the deceased’s head with a stone and fled.

Inspector Balaraju said the accused had been previously abused by Soudaiah while he was intoxicated. A similar argument is suspected to have broken out between the deceased and the accused at the time of murder, between 7.30 pm and 10 pm.

On her return, his wife assumed Soudaiah may have slipped and fallen, leading to his death. Her relatives suspected it could be a murder and informed the police on Tuesday morning. Police confirmed it was a murder and registered a case.

Woman Pedestrian Seriously Injured in Speeding Bike Crash

Hyderabad: A woman pedestrian who was crossing the road to catch a bus was seriously injured after being hit by a speeding bike at Peddashapur checkpost on Tuesday morning, Shamshabad police said.

Shamshabad inspector K. Narender Reddy, the injured, Vankodavath Laxmi, 35, a resident of Madanapally Kotha thanda, was a housekeeping staffer at the Gachibowli toll plaza. She had left home around 7 am to board a bus to work. While crossing the road near the check post around 7.15 am, the bike coming from Shadnagar towards Shamshabad allegedly hit her.

Laxmi sustained severe bleeding injuries to her head and both legs. She was shifted to a nearby hospital in Shamshabad through a 108 ambulance, and later moved to a hospital in Erragadda where she is undergoing treatment.

“The bike rider has also sustained some injuries and is being treated at the hospital. He was speeding and may have been inattentive. We are yet to record his statement,” an official from the Shamshabad police station said.