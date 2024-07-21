Top
Five-Member Gang Robs Hyderabad Battery Factory, Steals Rs 50 Lakh

DC Correspondent
21 July 2024 6:27 PM GMT
Hyderabad: A five-member gang armed with knives stormed into a battery factory and made away with Rs 50 lakh cash after tying up workers and taking away their cellphones early on Sunday, the Mailardevpally police said. The incident came to light after the gang left with the money.

Factory owner Mahendar Kumar said: "Five armed thieves broke into the factory around 3 am, threatened workers with knives and stole Rs 50 lakh and locked the workers in a room. It's a serious loss for us.” He informed the police who have launched an investigation.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
