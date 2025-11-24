Five Injured as Scaffolding Collapses at ESIC Hospital Construction Site in Hyderabad
Two workers critically hurt in Sanathnagar accident; probe underway.
Five people were injured, of them two critically, after a scaffolding collapsed during the construction of some building at ESIC Hospital here on Monday, police said.
Four workers were among the five people injured in the incident occurred at Sanathnagar in the city. The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, a senior police official said. The condition of the two is stated to be critical, he said. Further investigation is on.
( Source : PTI )
