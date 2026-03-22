Five Injured as Car Rams into Auto in Vikarabad

Vikarabad: Five members of a family were seriously injured in a road accident that occurred in Pudur mandal of Vikarabad district on Saturday.

According to police, the accident took place near Rakancherla Gate when a speeding car collided head-on with an autorickshaw. The impact of the crash was severe, leaving the autorickshaw completely damaged.

All five persons travelling in the auto sustained serious injuries in the accident. Local residents immediately rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to the Parigi Government Hospital for treatment.

Police said the victims were identified as members of the same family from Farsapur Thanda in Kodangal mandal of Vikarabad district.

The family had reportedly attended a wedding in Hyderabad and was returning to their native village when the accident occurred.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident.