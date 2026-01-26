Five Hostel Inmates Inhale Smoke, Hospitalised

Hyderabad: Five girls were hospitalised allegedly after inhaling smoke caused as a result of a fire accident in the hostel room at a private institution hostel in Alwal at around 3 am on Saturday night. The incident occurred while rescue operations were on for another fire accident that occurred at a furniture shop in Nampally on Saturday afternoon, which claimed five lives.

According to Alwal ASI Raghavendra Reddy, the incident occurred in a room on the fourth floor of Nine Education Girls Hostel. Around 20 girls were in the room when the incident occurred.

“The fire originated from the air-conditioner of the room as a result of a short circuit. Although the fire was not too big, the two doors from where the students could exit were locked so the girls could not step out,” said a first-year student from the institution. Her name has not been revealed as she is a minor.

Another student, who did not wish to be named, told this newspaper that hostel wardens had locked up both the doors from the outside in order to prevent the students from sneaking out.

The girl students stuck in the room where the fire accident happened cried for help through a narrow window of the room. As a result, students from the fifth floor were alerted, who informed the hostel warden about the incident. However, the fire had aggravated by then.

Following this, hostel staff informed the fire department about the incident, who reached the spot immediately along with a medical team and rescued the 20 girls. Five of them, who had inhaled the smoke, were shifted to a private hospital in Old Alwal for treatment. They were discharged later in the afternoon and were sent back home, police said.

Fire engines from Jeedimetla and Secunderabad Cantonment brought the fire under control. “The building lacked fire extinguishers and had a very narrow staircase. None of the fire safety norms were followed. There were not enough sources of ventilation either,” Jeedimetla Station Fire Officer (SFO) V Shekhar Reddy said.

After the girls were brought out of the room, smoke had surrounded the entire corridor of the fourth floor. On Sunday, the hostel was closed and students and outsiders were denied entry.

Alwal police denied any case pertaining to negligence of the hostel management. “We are verifying whether they had an NOC and other relevant documents. We would be altering sections of the FIR accordingly,” Alwal ASI said.