Five held in SSC Telugu exam paper leak case

Nalgonda: In a major breakthrough, Nakrekal police filed a case against 11 people and arrested five in connection with the leak of Telugu question papers for the Class X examination. The incident occurred at the Girls Residential School of SLBC in Nakrekal town, where the leaked papers were reportedly distributed to a student at the examination centre.

Among those arrested were Chitla Ashok (21), Chitla Shiva (19), Nalla Srinu (22), Guduguntla Shanker (34) — a teacher from a private school — and Brahmadevra Ravi Shanker, the owner of a local Xerox centre. The remaining six accused, including Pogula Ramu (45), Thalari Akhil Kumar (19), Muthyala Vamsi (22), Palsa Anil Kumar (23), Palla Mahender (22), and K. Rahul (23), are currently absconding.

The leak came to light when officials debarred a student for allegedly possessing a photographed copy of the Telugu question paper for two years from appearing in the board examinations. Subsequent investigations revealed that the question papers had been circulated among the accused via WhatsApp.

Based on a complaint by Mandal Education Officer Nagaiah, police have charged the 11 accused under several sections, including 318(2), 318(3), 353(2), 223 INS, as well as provisions under the Telangana State Public Examinations (Prevention of Malpractice and Unfair Means) Act.

In a distressing incident at the exam centre, student Jhansi Lakshmi, seated by a window in room no. 8, reported that an unidentified person threatened her with a rock. Fearing for her safety, she reluctantly showed the question paper, which the assailant then photographed on his mobile phone.

Investigations have further revealed that the initial accused were involved in making xerox copies of the Telugu exam answers at Tharun Xerox Centre, owned by Brahmadevara Ravishanker. Police suspect that these copies were later supplied to students across several examination centres.

Authorities are also probing the possible involvement of private schools in the scandal, given that one of the accused is a local private school teacher. Meanwhile, officials have maintained a tight silence regarding the matter, with reports indicating that the superintendent of the examination centre and an invigilator have been suspended as part of the probe.

The investigation is ongoing as police work to uncover the full extent of the malpractice and ensure that all involved are held accountable.