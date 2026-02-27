Five Fake Eye ‘Surgeons’ Nailed in 1 Month

Hyderabad:The Telangana State Medical Council has intensified its crackdown on quackery, leading to action against five allegedly footloose, self-styled ‘ophthalmologists’ in Nalgonda district within a month.

On the basis of complaints, the council launched a special drive against quacks under a Mission Miryalaguda initiative.



Teams led by Dr V. Naresh Kumar, along with Dr K. Ravi Kumar, Dr Jukuri Sreekanth and Vigilance Officer Rakesh, carried out inspections at multiple eye clinics that were suspectedly run by unqualified persons. The team submitted the evidence it collected to the police.



Following this, cases were registered at Miryalaguda I and II Town police stations in Nalgonda district in January 2026.



After further inquiry and technical verification, five individuals were arrested for allegedly practising without proper qualifications and registration.



The arrested persons were Ale Koteshwar Rao, who was running a First Aid Centre beside the Komala Medical Shop in Shanti Nagar; Gaddam Nagaraju of Shalini Eye Clinic near Dr Razia Sulthana Complex, Doctors Colony; Shiva Koteshwar Rao of Yasasvi Eye Clinic beside Abhiruchi Hotel, Sagar Road; P Vikas Kumar of Sri Mahalakshmi Eye Hospital in Doctors Colony; and Valki Srinu of Rapha Eye Hospital near Srinivasa Theatre.



Another clinic, Annapurna Netralayam in Doctors Colony, was also inspected as part of the drive.

Council members stated that most of them claimed to hold a Diploma in Ophthalmic Assistant (DOA) qualification but were allegedly practising independently as eye specialists, “which is illegal without proper medical registration.”