Five Arrested For Attacking A B.Tech Student

HYDERABAD: Police swiftly acted and arrested five miscreants within 24 hours for attacking a B.Tech student with sticks and beer bottles in Bagh Amberpet.

According to Y Harish Kumar, ACP Kachiguda victim Madipally Abhinav, in Kamlanagar, Bagh Amberpet in the early hours of October 6 was attacked over a petty issue before a Temple in Kamlanagar Bagh Amberpet.

Based on a complaint lodged by Abhinav’s father Narayan, Amberpet police registered a case and formed a special team to identify and arrest the culprits through CCTV footage on Tuesday.

Abhinav who was attacked was seriously injured and is undergoing treatment in a private hospital in Malakpet, ACP said.

The accused have been identified as D Gautam (18), D. Sampath (20), B. Yashwant (21) of Bagh Amberpete, A. Sivakumar (26) and B Bhaskar (22) were arrested by the police within 24 hours and remanded to the court for judicial remand.