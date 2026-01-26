Fitness Tips for 2026 Haj Pilgrims

Hyderabad: Pilgrims selected for Haj 2026 were urged to maintain physical fitness alongside learning rituals, dress code and rules, as the first Haj training programme organised by the Telangana Haj Committee commenced here on Sunday.

Around 4,000 pilgrims attended the session, where religious scholars explained the rituals, places to be visited and the prescribed dress code. Officials emphasised the need for fitness, noting that the pilgrimage involves extensive walking.

Syed Naseer Ahmed, a first-time pilgrim, said the training gave clear guidance on rituals and preparations. Another participant, Hajeer, said health and fitness were highlighted, adding that volunteers were supportive and officials provided useful information.

Pilgrims said they planned to attend the next session, which will include a question-and-answer segment to clarify doubts.

Minorities minister Mohammed Azharuddin, who launched the programme, promised government support for a smooth pilgrimage. He said all necessary facilities would be arranged and advised pilgrims to follow rules and remain patient during the journey.

Telangana Haj Committee chairman Syed Ghulam Afzal Biyabani announced that one inspector would be assigned for every 150 pilgrims this year, compared to 300 earlier. Out of 11,757 applications from Telangana, 8,286 have been provisionally selected for Haj 2026.