Fit India Sundays Lights Up Gachibowli

Hyderabad: The 57th edition of Fit India Sundays on Cycle transformed Gachibowli Stadium into a vibrant fitness carnival, blending sport, culture, and community spirit. Cyclists in green T-shirts, equipped with safety gear, rode from Gachibowli Stadium via Hyderabad University Signal, while youngsters in black T-shirts showcased Mallakhamb performances. Zumba sessions drew enthusiastic crowds across age groups, adding rhythm and energy to the morning.

“I just came here to cycle, but I’m surprised to witness a fitness carnival,” said Anusha Reddy, a Kondapur resident. “Yoga, Zumba, martial arts, music — it feels like Hyderabad has come together as one big family for fitness.”

More than 1,000 citizens joined the event, participating in activities ranging from rope skipping and yoga to Kudo martial arts and Mallakhamb demonstrations.

Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and badminton coach Pullela Gopichand graced the occasion, organised by the Union Sports Ministry in association with the Sports Authority of India.

“A Healthy India is our Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ultimate goal. Through the Fit India Mission, we are working to reverse health issues caused by modern lifestyles,” said Kishan Reddy, stressing the need to reduce cooking oil consumption and adopt active routines. Gopichand emphasized the role of consistent physical activity in building sporting excellence and disciplined lifestyles.

The carnival also featured game zones for children, yoga sessions for elders, and music for all, creating what participants described as a “joyful fitness festival.”

Sports Authority of Telangana chairman Shiva Sena Reddy, Arjuna Award-winning shooter Esha Singh, Paralympic bronze medallist Deepthi Jeevanji, and Cyberabad commissioner of police M. Ramesh Reddy, were felicitated alongside Fit India ambassadors and athletes.