Fisheries to Select Ponds for Seed Stocking

Hyderabad:The fisheries department has instructed to restrict the fish seed stocking to 50 per cent of the district requirement. The order given to the fisheries officers in the districts also sought a list of water bodies that have received sufficient water for taking up fish seed stocking.

Director of fisheries Dr Priyanka Ala asked the officials to get information from the irrigation department on the water availability and submit a report to the head office by October 19. The order further cites that the fish seed stocking is being restricted as most of the water bodies have not received sufficient water for taking up the fish seed stocking programme for the year 2024-25.

