Fisheries to Become Economic Engine, Says Minister

KARIMNAGAR: Backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar, accompanied by animal husbandry minister Vakiti Srihari and fisheries corporation chairman Mettu Saikumar, launched the distribution of free fish seedlings and announced plans for a modern fish market to support the local fishing community and strengthen the state’s economy during their visit to the Husnabad constituency in Karimnagar district on Saturday.

The ministers formally inaugurated the free fish seed distribution at Yellamma Cheruvu and released 3 lakh fish seedlings worth ₹5.17 lakh into the water. This initial phase will benefit 253 fisher families associated with Yellamma Cheruvu.

Speaking on the occasion, minister Srihari said that a total of 38.92 lakh fish seedlings will be released into 165 tanks across the Husnabad constituency, benefiting 4,144 fishermen families. He said the government aims to financially empower the community and make the fisheries sector a key contributor to the state’s economy.

He also announced that a modern fish market would be established in Husnabad after reviewing the existing market and discussing trade and infrastructure needs with local fishermen and women.

Fisheries corporation chairman Mettu Saikumar noted that, unlike in the past, the current fish seed distribution process is fully transparent. Details such as the type, size and quality of fish released are now displayed on the embankment of every tank, ensuring accountability for the state’s 5 lakh fishermen families.

Backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar stated that the government is providing a Group Accident Insurance Policy of ₹5 lakh to fishermen families in the event of an accidental death. Under the Indira Mahila Shakti Scheme, three mobile fish retail outlets are being provided to women’s self-help groups. He also assured that fish would soon be added to the menu in Gurukul schools, similar to mutton and chicken, fulfilling a long-standing demand.

Later, the ministers visited the local veterinary hospital, where minister Prabhakar requested its modernisation due to the large livestock population in Husnabad and sought the sanction of a new veterinary doctor post. In response, minister Srihari agreed to inspect and upgrade the facility.