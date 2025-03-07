Fisheries startup conclave 2.0 to be held in Hyderabad on March 8

Hyderabad: The Department of Fisheries, under the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (MoFAH&D) is organizing a fisheries startup Conclave 2.0 on March 8 in Hyderabad.

The conclave 2.0 will bring together key stakeholders to discuss and promote innovation in the fisheries sector. Deliberations on startup opportunities in fisheries and aquaculture along with e- commerce prospects in the sector will also be held.

The startup conclave 2.0 will also witness the launch of the National Fisheries Digital Platform (NFDP) Mobile App, a transformative initiative aimed at streamlining digital access to fisheries-related services and resources. The Fisheries Startup Grand Challenge 2.0 will also be unveiled, reinforcing the government’s commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and technological advancements in the sector.

Additionally, the distribution of Entrepreneur Model approvals to fisheries startups will recognize and support emerging enterprises, further strengthening the fisheries startup ecosystem. The technical feedback and interaction session will provide a platform for in-depth discussions on the fisheries ecosystem in India and key initiatives undertaken by National Fisheries Development Board (NFDB) and Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) along with experience sharing by fisheries startups.

The event will be graced by Union Minister, Rajiv Ranjan Singh, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Panchayati Raj, along with Minister of State, George Kurian, MoFAH&D and Ministry of Minority Affairs and Minister of State, Prof. S.P. Singh Baghel, MoFAH&D and the Ministry of Panchayati Raj. The event will also witness participation from government officials, fisheries Startups and Entrepreneurs.

India's fisheries and aquaculture sector sustains 3 crore livelihoods and drives employment across the value chain. Since 2015, the Central government has invested Rs.38,572 crore through initiatives like the Blue Revolution Scheme, FIDF, PMMSY, and PM-MKSSY to promote sustainable growth.

The rapid growth of India's fisheries and aquaculture sector has fuelled the rise of over 300 fisheries startups, driving innovation and efficiency. These startups leverage advanced technologies such as blockchain, IoT, and AI to develop commercially viable solutions that address grassroots challenges, enhance productivity, ensure traceability, and improve value chain efficiencies.

The Department of Fisheries has launched multiple initiatives to foster innovation and support fisheries startups. The Matsya Manthan series serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaboration among stakeholders, facilitating discussions on emerging trends and best practices.

To strengthen the fisheries startup ecosystem, the Department has established dedicated incubation centers. LINAC-NCDC Fisheries Business Incubation Centre (LIFIC) in Gurugram, the first of its kind under PMMSY, was inaugurated in 2021. A Business Incubation Centre for Fisheries and Aquaculture has been set up at Guwahati Biotech Park, Assam with a total outlay of Rs 9 crore.

Additionally, three premier institutions—MANAGE Hyderabad, ICAR-CIFE Mumbai, and ICAR-CIFT Kochi—have been notified as incubation centers under the Department of Fisheries to support at least 100 fisheries start-ups, cooperatives, FPOs, and SHGs. To further strengthen the fisheries startup ecosystem, the Department conducts regular stakeholder consultations, addressing challenges, offering financial assistance, and shaping policy interventions to drive growth in the sector.