Fish Vendor Clicks on APK Files, Loses Rs 3.62 lakh

Hyderabad: A 39-year-old fish vendor lost Rs 3.62 lakh after he clicked on malicious APK files, which were sent by unknown numbers through WhatsApp. Minutes after he clicked the fishy links, unknown persons transferred funds from the his account to different accounts. The Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police have registered cases in this regard.

The complainant is a resident of Dhoolpet. He regularly receives UPI payments from the customers by selling fish. However, he noticed unauthorised and fraudulent transactions occurring in his two bank accounts over the past few months.

Immediately, he formatted his mobile phone and contacted the bank concerned and requested banking officials to freeze/block the account and debit card to prevent further loss.

In his complaint, the victim said that he received APK files from unknown numbers and he clicked on the links. “I noticed illegal transactions when I noticed that some OTPs were generated from the bank to transfer the funds and the money was transferred without his knowledge,” the victim said.