Fish seeds distributed on grand scale in Telangana

Karimnagar: The Lower Manair Dam (LMD) reservoir, the largest fish seed production center in north Telangana, has the capacity to produce 60,000 lakh fish seed annually, according to backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar. The minister made this announcement during a fish seed release event in Karimnagar district, alongside Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar.

Prabhakar revealed that during a recent budget review, it was discovered that the BRS government owed Rs 40,000 crore to fish seed suppliers. As a result, fish distribution had been stalled in the state for several years.

However, Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy has assured that outstanding bills will be cleared, and fresh funds will be allocated for fish seed distribution, along with resolving all related issues. The state-wide fish seed distribution programme, launched on Thursday, will continue until October 7, the minister said.

Increased fish production will not only provide consistent employment for the fishing community but also make fish more affordable for consumers.

As part of the programme, the government is offering mopeds and autos at subsidised rates through IKP centres to aid in fish marketing. Fishermen can also establish cold storage facilities and food processing units, utilising subsidies to export fish to other regions, Prabhakar added.

Fisheries corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar criticised the BRS government for neglecting the fishermen for the past nine years, alleging that BRS leaders had misappropriated funds through fake bills in the fish seed distribution scheme. He emphasised that, under Revanth Reddy's leadership, the new fish seed distribution initiative would operate like a movement aimed at improving the lives of fishermen across the state.

Photo Caption: Backward class welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar releases fish seed along with the fisheries corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar at the Lower Manair Dam in Karimnagar on Thursday.