Fish Prasadam To Be Distributed From June 8 to 9

Hyderabad:Backward Classes welfare minister Ponnam Prabhakar on Wednesday reviewed preparations for the annual fish prasadam at the Exhibition Grounds, Nampally, scheduled for June 8 to 9.

Accompanied by Fisheries Corporation chairman Mettu Sai Kumar and senior officials, the minister inspected the venue and instructed departments to ensure a smooth, crowd-free process. The fisheries corporation has readied 1.5 lakh fingerlings for the medicated mixture, traditionally administered to asthma and respiratory patients by the Bathini family.



Prabhakar asked police about the proposed queue systems and security cordons, emphasising the need for drinking-water kiosks and facilities for voluntary groups providing food and accommodation to out-of-state visitors from June 6 onward.



The Bathini family will begin dispensing the medication at 10 am on June 8, coinciding with Mrigasira Karte, and continue for 24 hours. Now in its 190th year, the event was shifted from the family’s Doodhbowli residence to the Exhibition Grounds to accommodate ever-larger crowds.



Hyderabad police have already held a coordination meeting involving 21 civic and line departments, NGOs and the Exhibition Society to finalise logistics and Covid-19 safety protocols.