Fish prasadam Distributed to Asthma Patients in Hyderabad

Telangana
PTI
8 Jun 2025 12:21 PM IST

Telangana Backward Classes Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar, state Congress president and MLC B Mahesh Kumar Goud and other leaders inaugurated the event at the Exhibition Grounds in Hyderabad this morning.

A member of the Bathini family administers the 'fish prasadam' to a young asthma patient at Nampally, in Hyderabad district, Telangana, Sunday, June 8, 2025. (PTI Photo)

Hyderabad: The famed 'fish prasadam', believed by many to be a cure for asthma, was distributed here on Sunday by the city-based Bathini family.

The 'fish prasadam' (murrel fish stuffed with herbal paste) is administered annually on the day of 'Mrigasira Karthi' by the city-based Bathini family for over a century now.
The formula of the 'fish prasadam' is believed to have been passed on to a family elder by a holy man.
The medicinal claims of the prasadam have often been questioned by scientists, rationalists and health experts.
However, thousands of people arrive in the city every year to receive the 'prasadam'.
