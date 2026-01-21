First Training Camp for Haj 2026 Pilgrims to Be Held on January 26 at Malakpet

Hyderabad:The first training camp for those selected for Haj 2026 will be held on January 26, from 10.30 am to 4 pm at the Hi-Tech Garden Function Hall and A1 Function Hall, Old Malakpet. Minorities minister Mohammed Azharuddin and Syed Gulam Afzal Biabani, chairman, Telangana Haj Committee, will inaugurate the camp.

Religious scholars will deliver the lectures on Manasik-e-Haj and Ziyarath-e-Madina Munawwarah and officials will brief the aspiring pilgrims on important logistic arrangements and journey preparations. Pilgrims were advised to follow the Telegram channel of the Telangana Haj Committee for updates.