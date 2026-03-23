Traffic Underpass Beneath Begumpet Airport Runway Soon: Telangana CM
"We have obtained permission from the Airports Authority of India to construct an underpass beneath the runway at Begumpet Airport. Nowhere else in the world is there an underpass beneath an airport runway," the CM said.
Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that for the "first time" in the world, an underground traffic tunnel is being constructed beneath the runway of Begumpet Airport here to ease vehicle congestion coming from the northern part of the state into the city. Speaking during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council, he said, "We have obtained permission from the Airports Authority of India to construct an underpass beneath the runway at Begumpet Airport. Nowhere else in the world is there an underpass beneath an airport runway. For the first time, we convinced the central government, and the work is currently in progress," he said. Begumpet Airport is operational on a limited scale but not for commercial passenger flights.