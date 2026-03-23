Traffic Underpass Beneath Begumpet Airport Runway Soon: Telangana CM

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday said that for the "first time" in the world, an underground traffic tunnel is being constructed beneath the runway of Begumpet Airport here to ease vehicle congestion coming from the northern part of the state into the city. Speaking during the Question Hour in the Legislative Council, he said, "We have obtained permission from the Airports Authority of India to construct an underpass beneath the runway at Begumpet Airport. Nowhere else in the world is there an underpass beneath an airport runway. For the first time, we convinced the central government, and the work is currently in progress," he said. Begumpet Airport is operational on a limited scale but not for commercial passenger flights.

He said major metropolitan cities such as Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Chennai are suffering from problems such as pollution, poor drainage systems, and traffic congestion. Hyderabad is in a better position. Reddy, however, cautioned that if corrective measures are not taken now, Hyderabad would also face several problems in the future.

According to him, the Congress government has taken up development by dividing the state into three regions: Core Urban Region Economy (CURE), Peri Urban Region Economy (PURE), and Rural Agriculture Region Economy (RARE). Reddy said all the pollutant industries within the CURE area will be shifted to the PURE area so that people living in the city will have more space.

He said the state government is planning to take over Hyderabad Metro Rail from L&T by the end of this month or next month by spending Rs 15,000 crore and expanding it by another 76 km. The CM said Metro Rail in any city is connected to the local airport. However, in Hyderabad, that is not the case, making it necessary to link it to the aerodrome. According to him, the second phase of the Metro Rail project would cost Rs 24,000 crore. Revanth Reddy also said that the central government has accorded permission to one part of the proposed 360 km Regional Ring Road.