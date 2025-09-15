First Endoscopic Spine Op at AIIMS

Hyderabad: AIIMS Bibinagar completed its first cadaveric hands-on endoscopic spine surgery two-day workshop, which concluded on Sunday. The event showcased advancements in minimally invasive spine surgery in India. The workshop brought together experts in spine surgery, to provide in-depth lectures, live demonstrations, and cadaveric hands-on training. The programme offered young surgeons and trainees an opportunity to gain practical exposure to modern endoscopic techniques.

Dr Pankaj Kandwal, head of orthopaedics, AIIMS Rishikesh; and additional professor Dr Vivek Shankar, AIIMS Delhi; participated in the event. Other faculty included Dr Sukumar Sura, Dr Gaurav Chamle and Dr Kaustabh Ahuja. The workshop provided nuances of endoscopic discectomy. Faculty interactions, case-based discussions and cadaveric training sessions were appreciated by all participants.





NMDC gets Rajbhasha Kirti Award in PSUs

HYDERABAD: Hyderabad-headquartered National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) was honoured with the first prize of the Rajbhasha Kirti Award in the Central public sector undertakings category. The award was received by NMDC’s director (personnel) Priyadarshini Gaddam, from Union home minister Amit Shah and Union minister of state for home Bandi Sanjay Kumar, in Gujarat.

The award ceremony took place during the Hindi Diwas celebrations and the 5th All India Official Language Conference on Sunday in Gandhinagar. The event was organized by the Union ministry of home affairs. The conference was also attended by Union minister of state for law and justice Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel and deputy chairman of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee Bhartuhari Mehtab.

Revanth greets enggs on engineers day

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy greeted engineers on Sunday, eve of Engineers' Day, saying they play a key role in the development of the country. September 15, the birth anniversary of the renowned engineer Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, who laid a strong foundation for the economic development, is celebrated as Engineers' Day.

Revanth Reddy said that Visvesvaraya distinguished himself as an engineer, visionary, educationist, expert and driver of industrial progress. The Chief Minister said that his work in various fields with excellent engineering technology has become an example for the engineering sector of India.

Revanth Reddy stated that Visvesvaraya had showed a special initiative in undertaking water control plans and said that his great constructions had saved Hyderabad from the Musi floods. The Chief Minister called upon engineering students, technicians, and researchers to take inspiration from Visvesvaraya and play their part in the development of the state.