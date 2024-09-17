First Container School Unveiled in Mulugu

Warangal: The state government is committed to providing education to the children of Adivasis living in agency areas, said panchayat raj minister Seethakka. On Praja Palana Dinotsavam, the minister inaugurated the first container school in the state set up at just Rs.13.5 lakh in the Kanthanapally forest region of Bangarupally in Kannaigudem mandal of Mulugu on Tuesday.

Three more container schools will be established with the cooperation of the forest department, she assured. The BRS government in 10 years dissolved the government education system because of which hundreds of schools were shut down, Dr Seethakka said.

She said the government had helped farmers by waiving loans up to Rs.2 lakh and would soon start paying Rs.15,000 under Rythu Bharosa. The government would also the premium under Rythu Bima for the PM Fasal Bima Yojana Scheme, she added.

She was accompanied by Mahbubabad MP Porika Balram Naik, MLC Narsi Reddy and district collector Diwakar.