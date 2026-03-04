Firefighters Struggled for 5 Hours to Douse Flames in Bachupally

Hyderabad: The fire-fighters had to struggle for more than five hours to douse the fire that broke out in a roadside furniture shop in Bachupally on Tuesday night. Close to two dozen shops were gutted in the incident that triggered panic in the locality.

Multiple fire engines rushed to the spot and battled the flames for over five hours. After sustained efforts, the fire was finally brought under control early on Wednesday.

The fire first broke out in a roadside furniture shop and quickly spread to nearly 50 adjacent shops within minutes. The flames intensified rapidly, spreading to nearby establishments before firefighters could contain it. As combustible material was stored in the shops, the task of the firefighters became difficult.

They battled for more than five hours to control the fire that started around 11 pm on Tuesday. The reasons behind the incident were yet to be known.