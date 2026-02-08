Firefighters Rescue Woman, Son, Pets in Blaze

Hyderabad: Firefighters rescued a senior citizen, A. Kanaka Mahalakshmi, 65, her son A. Subramanyam, 45, and their two pet dogs from a fire broke out in a G+1 building at Akbarbagh on Sunday.

According to Malakpet station fire officer Mohammed Shoukath, the blaze started in the puja room and spread to the bedroom while the inmates were asleep. “We received a call from neighbours at 3.26 pm. Our crew rushed to the scene, broke open the single entry door and rescued the residents,” he said.

The victims were shifted to a private hospital and treated as outpatients. Firefighters J. Srikanth, S. Anji Reddy, K. Devaram, G. Chaitanya and technical fireman A. Raj Kumar extinguished the blaze by in 20 minutes. Household articles were gutted in the incident.

Srikanth, while dousing the flames, heard dogs barking and alerted colleagues. The team rescued two hunter dogs trapped on the rear balcony and handed them back to the owners. Preliminary investigation suggested a short circuit as the cause. A case of fire accident has been registered and is under probe, Chaderghat police said.

918 motorists booked for drunken driving

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police booked 918 motorists for driving drunk over the weekend. Of them, the Hyderabad traffic police booked 604 offenders and the Cyberabad traffic police 314. All offenders will be produced before court, police said.

In Cyberabad, 15 drivers had blood alcohol count of between 301 and 550, against the legal limit of 30 milligrams of alcohol per 100 ml of blood. In Hyderabad, five drivers were found to have BAC of above 300.

Cyberabad police also reported that 266 drunk-driving cases were disposed of last week, with three offenders sentenced to fine and jail, 19 fined with social service, and 244 fined only.