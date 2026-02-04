Firefighters Rescue Chained Dog from Blaze

Hyderabad: Firefighters risked their lives to rescue a pet dog trapped in a fire that broke out at Kattalguda in Azampura on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire erupted in an open plot stacked with firewood at around 12.45 pm. “We received a fire call and immediately rushed to the spot. During the operation, we rescued a pet dog that was chained inside the premises,” said P. A. Shanmukha Rao, assistant divisional fire officer (ADFO), Salarjung Museum.

Fire tenders from Malakpet and Gowliguda fire stations were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control by 2 pm, preventing it from spreading to nearby residential houses, he said.

“Initially, while extinguishing the fire, we were unaware that a pet dog was trapped inside. Later, firefighter Mohammed Shoukat and I entered the premises, unchained the dog, gave it water, and safely handed it over to its owner,” Shanmukha Rao added.

According to sources, the entire stock of wooden logs was gutted in the fire. The pet owner, M. Sitaram, reportedly had placed a container of water on firewood to heat it and forgot about it. After passersby alerted him, Sitaram dialled 100, following which Chaderghat police and fire officials reqached the spot.

“I am grateful to the firefighters and Chaderghat police for saving my pet dog, Tiger. We call him Munna. I rushed him to a veterinarian and his condition is now stable,” Sitaram told Deccan Chronicle.

Fire officials confirmed that no injuries or casualties were reported. Chaderghat police registered a case of accidental fire and are investigating.

Senior fire department officials appreciated the rescue operation carried out by ADFO P. A. Shanmukha Rao, firefighter Mohammed Shoukat, and their team for saving the trapped pet’s life.