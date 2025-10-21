Fire Tender Crushes Girl to Death in Chikkadpally

Hyderabad: An 18-year-old girl was crushed to death under the wheels of a fire tender at Azamabad in Chikkadpally on Monday night.

The police said the girl, Maheka Bee along with her brother Ibrahim and mother Fathima, were on the way to their house at Shastripuram in Mailardevpally on a two-wheeler after attending a ceremony at Gulshannagar in Musheerabad.

Around 10.30 pm, a fire tender from Musheerabad fire station was heading to the spot to carry out a firefighting operation after receiving a call. At the same time, Ibrahim was driving behind the fire tender which brushed it at Azamabad crossroads.

After which Maheka Bee came under the rear wheels of the fire tender and died, Chikkadpally Sub-Inspector P Abhilash. Ibrahim and Fathima escaped with injuries. The police rushed them to the Gandhi hospital where their condition is stable.

Abhilash said efforts were on to examine the surveillance cameras to know the cause of the accident and added that a case was registered in connection with the incident.