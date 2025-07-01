Fire Safety Lapses a Norm in Pashamylaram Units

Hyderabad: Industry insiders and factory managers in Pashamylaram have raised concerns over poor crisis preparedness among workers and the lack of stringent government-enforced safety norms. Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, they said staff were inadequately trained to handle emergencies and inspections were not being conducted regularly and effectively to ensure safety.

Guruva Reddy, who managed a factory in Pashamylaram for over a decade, admitted that workers were often unaware of what to do during a fire emergency. “Fire safety norms were rarely practised. Most staff didn’t know how to respond when an alarm goes off,” he said.

A factory owner employing around 90 workers said he had to personally train his staff on basic fire safety. “I taught them how to use a fire extinguisher and respond to minor incidents. But in a major fire, even I wouldn’t know what steps to take,” he admitted.

An official from the Pashamylaram Industrial Area Association, requesting anonymity, said multiple appeals were made to the government for stricter fire safety regulations, regular inspections and emergency response training. “This area is a designated chemical zone. Many units manufacture hazardous substances, but enforcement of fire safety norms is weak. Whatever precautions we take are mostly self-initiated,” the official explained.

K. Gouri Shanker, deputy chief inspector of factories in Sangareddy, said the last inspection at the accident-hit unit was carried out on December 24, 2024. “During that visit, we found no violations that could have indicated the possibility of a blast,” he noted.

He added that the factory, over 30 years old and owned by Amit Raj Sinha, holds a valid licence to operate with up to 250 employees. “At the time of the accident, 144 workers were present on-site. The unit manufactures ammonia and related by-products,” he said. While the central and state governments have announced compensation for the victims, the company has not yet finalised its own compensation package, Gouri Shanker added.