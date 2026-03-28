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Fire in Optical Shop Triggers Panic in Bowenpally

Telangana
28 March 2026 3:44 PM IST

The fire-fighters said an electrical short circuit would be one of the causes behind the incident

Fire in Optical Shop Triggers Panic in Bowenpally
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A major fire broke out in an optical shop in Bowenpally on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among shopkeepers. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in an optical shop in Bowenpally on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among shopkeepers.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The fire-fighters said an electrical short circuit would be one of the causes behind the incident. As the entire area was engulfed in thick smoke, the panicked shopkeepers closed their shop as a precautionary measure.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news fire accident Bowenpally Fire fighters 
India Southern States Telangana 
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