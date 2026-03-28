Fire in Optical Shop Triggers Panic in Bowenpally

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in an optical shop in Bowenpally on Saturday afternoon, triggering panic among shopkeepers.

Luckily, no one was injured in the incident. The fire-fighters said an electrical short circuit would be one of the causes behind the incident. As the entire area was engulfed in thick smoke, the panicked shopkeepers closed their shop as a precautionary measure.

Two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour.