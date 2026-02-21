 Top
Fire in Commercial Building in Kukatpally; No Casualties

Telangana
21 Feb 2026 9:29 AM IST

The fire-fighters took necessary precautionary measures to prevent the flames for spreading to other shops in the building

A fire broke out in a commercial complex in Kukatpally on Saturday. A mobile accessories shop in the complex was destroyed in the incident. No one was injured in the incident. (Photo: X)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a commercial complex in Kukatpally on Saturday. A mobile accessories shop in the complex was destroyed in the incident. No one was injured in the incident.

As the shops were closed, a major damage was averted. On seeing fire in the complex, local residents alerted the fire control room. A fire tender rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour. The fire-fighters took necessary precautionary measures to prevent the flames for spreading to other shops.

Upon receiving information about the fire incident, the shopkeepers rushed to check whether the stock in their shops was safe. The police and fire-fighters are collecting more details from the mobile shop owner to know the cause of fire.


