Fire in Car Service Centre in Attapur; 90 Families Evacuated

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in a car service centre in Attapur, gutting three cars early Tuesday.

On receiving information, two fire tenders rushed to the spot and the flames were doused within an hour. As residential buildings were situated near the service centre, the fire-fighters evacuated people from their houses as a precautionary measure.

At the same time, the firefighters took necessary measures to prevent flames from spreading to other buildings. Close to 90 families were evacuated as a precaution. Though the exact reasons behind the fire accident is yet to be known, the firefighters suspect that electrical short-circuit could be one of the causes for the incident.

However, a detailed inspection of the service centre would help the firefighters and the police to know the exact reasons. They were also examining the CCTV footage to find out the origin of the fire.