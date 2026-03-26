Fire Guts Vacant Flat in Chandanagar

Hyderabad:A fire broke out at a flat in Aparna Cyber Life Apartment Complex in Nallagandla in Chandanagar at around 10.20 am on Thursday. No casualties were reported as the flat was vacant.

According to officials, the Flat No. F-101 caught fire, causing damage to interiors and furniture. The blaze was brought under control by the firemen within a short time.

Neighbours noticed smoke billowing from the flat and alerted the authorities. Gachibowli station fire officer, P. Kamalakar, said the fire could have been triggered due to an electrical short circuit. On the other, some residents suspected that a gas cylinder explosion might have caused the fire.



Chandanagar inspector Vijay Sunkari said no cooking activity was taking place in the flat, and the exact reason of fire was to be ascertained.



“The owner has shifted to US and the flat is partially vacant. It’s just one of their relatives using it occasionally. We were not sure what triggered the fire as most of the belongings were burnt by the time we reached the spot,” he said. Property loss was estimated to be around Rs 7 to 8 lakh. Further probe is ongoing.