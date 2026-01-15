Fire Guts Goods in Secunderabad Building

Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in the Ranigunj area of Secunderabad on Tuesday morning, triggering panic among residents. The blaze erupted at a godown where fire-fighting equipment was stored that caused extensive damage to the property.

The fire started in a G+3 storeyed building in the early hours and goods stored in various shops on first, second, and third floors were gutted. However, no one was presented when the flames spread to other parts of the building, assistant DFO Y. Prabhakar Reddy said.

Upon receiving information, four fire tenders from nearby fire stations, including Bronto skylift hydraulic ladder vehicle, from the Secretariat was rushed to the scene as the shutters were locked. The skylift hydraulic ladder vehicle was used to reach the third floor to control the blaze, Prabhakar confirmed.

Preliminary investigations done by the fire service department, CLUES teams and local police revealed that electrical short-circuit was the reason for fire, he said.

A thick plume of dark smoke engulfing the site created panic in adjoining areas. But swift action by the firemen prevented the flames spreading to nearby buildings. A case was registered by the police and further probe is underway.