Fire Guts Company That Ignored Safety Warning

Hyderabad:A major fire broke out at a five-storey building of the Croma Polymeras in Dulapally in Petbasheerabad, on Thursday evening. The company had reportedly ignored a caution from fire officials about the lack of fire safety measures.

There were no casualties though it is suspected that one person had sufferd burns. Jeedimetla station fire officer V. Shekhar Reddy said the cause of the fire was under investigation but was suspected to be triggered by an electric failure.

Officials received a distress call from the company staff at about 7.15 pm and dispatched seven fire engines to douse the fire that originated from the first floor. The entire floor and raw material, including plastic bags, were completely gutted, officials said. The operation ended by 3.30 am on Friday. “We had earlier warned the company that they lacked safety measures, however, they did not pay heed to the warning,” SFO Shekhar Reddy said. The Petbasheerabad police booked a case and began investigations.





Cyber Frauds Cheat Rs 1 Cr From Victims

Hyderabad:The cybercriminals have looted more than Rs 1 crore from victims in Khammam on the pretext of online investments, according to the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau which has registered three different cases and taken up investigations.

In the first incident, reported earlier in these columns, a doctor from Khammam, owner of a hospital, lost Rs 56 lakh to one Nikita Reddy who pretended to be the CEO of a Bengaluru-based fashion designing complaint. She had contacted him over Facebook and he had told her of his financial difficulties. She promised him easy profits and coerced him to pay a total of Rs 56 lakh before she disappeared.

In the second incident, a salesman of a showroom in Karimnagar lost `14 lakh to cyberfrauster. According to TGCSB officials, the victim received a link over a social messaging app. The salesman was induced to click the link and complete the tasks and promised him profits. Believing them he transferred Rs 16 lakh in phases until he realised the scam.

In another case, a 43-year-old victim postgraduate teacher in a model school was added to a WhatsApp promising investment in ‘institutional stocks’. The victim transferred Rs 20 lakh in all to the fraudster's accounts.

Teacher, 60, gets 10-yr RI for raping minor



Hyderabad:Judge P. Anjaneyulu of the Special Court for Trial and Disposal of Rape and Pocso Act cases at Rajendranagar, on Friday sentenced 60-year-old tuition teacher Dronamraju Subramanyeshwara Rao to 10 years of rigorous imprisonment and imposed a fine of `5,000 for raping a 12-year-old girl. The court awarded `3 lakh compensation to the survivor.



The Rajendranagar police had booked Subramanyeshwara in 2017. On December 4, 2017, the victim’s mother had lodged a complaint alleging that her daughter was attending tuition classes conducted by Subramanyeshwara in their apartment complex. On December 3, while the victim’s parents were away in Chennai, the accused allegedly sent other students home and sexually assaulted the girl.

Subramanyeshwara was arrested three days after the complaint was lodged, and remanded to judicial custody. Rajendranagar inspector V. Umender initially investigated the case, which was completed by ACP K. Ashok Chakravarthy who filed the chargesheet. During the trial, public prosecutor D. Upender produced key witnesses and evidence.