Fire-Fighters Rescue Over 30 Family Members In Apartment Fire In Bachupally; One Injured

Hyderabad: More than 30 family members staying in a residential apartment in Bachupally were rescued by the fire-fighters after fire broke out in a flat early Wednesday. However, one person, panicked by the fire, jumped from the second floor, sustained injuries. The injured person was rushed to a nearby hospital.

The fire first broke out in a flat on the first of the five-storeyed building at Hill-Top Towers at Midhila Nagar in Bachupally around 3.30 am. Two fire tenders from Kukatpally and Jeedimetla rushed to the spot only to see panicked family members in the apartment on the terrace.

While a few fire-fighters were dousing the flames in the house on the first-floor, others went to the terrace and brought the family members to safety on the ground floor from the staircase. “Initially, the families hesitated to move from the terrace due to thick smoke. We counseled them and brought them to the ground floor,” said Kukatpally Fire Officer T Jagan Mohan.

He said the furniture and other valuables in the flat on the first floor were damaged and added that necessary measures were taken to prevent the fire from spreading to other floors.

Telangana Integrated Command and Control Centre (TGiCCC) Director VB Kamalasan Reddy said that two fire accidents - one in Bachupally at 3.30 am and another in Karimnagar at 3.51 am - were successfully contained due to the swift and coordinated efforts of the Telangana Emergency Response Support System (TGERSS) (Dial-112), operated from TGiCCC in Banjara Hills.

The first incident occurred at Hill-Top Towers in Bachupally and the second one took place at Mathrusree Homeocare near Geethabhavan in Karimnagar. In both cases, an electrical short circuit in an air conditioner unit triggered the fire. Distress calls were received through the Dial-112 emergency number.

Dial-112, which integrates key emergency services—including Police (100), Fire (101), Ambulance (108), Women’s Safety (181), Child Protection (1098), and Disaster Management (1077)—triggered a prompt multi-agency response. Upon receiving the alerts, the TGERSS team coordinated with local police stations Bachupally and Karimnagar II Town police stations and the Fire department.

In Karimnagar, no injuries were reported, and all occupants were evacuated safely, he said.