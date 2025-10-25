Fire DG Inspects High-Rise Building in Hyderabad to Ensure Preparedness

Hyderabad: Telangana Fire Disaster Response Emergency and Civil Defence department, Director-General, Vikram Singh Mann has conducted a comprehensive inspection of a high-rise residential building in Hyderabad, aimed at evaluating fire safety systems and preparedness.

During the inspection, the Director-General reviewed the building’s existing fire safety infrastructure, including fire pumps, sprinkler systems, smoke detectors, manual call points, and emergency exits. The current systems were found to be satisfactory, but several additional measures were recommended to further enhance life safety for residents.

The key recommendations include installation of closed-circuit (CC) cameras in the fire pump room, with real time footage linked directly to the fire command centre for improved surveillance.

Provision of Automated External Defibrillators (AEDs) at strategic locations throughout the building, with staff training for effective usage apart from integrating the Building Management System (BMS) and Fire Command Room to centralize monitoring and accelerate emergency response were also recommended.

The department asked placement of clear and visible signage beside every Manual Call Point, emphasizing the importance of immediate operation during emergencies in addition to sealing of all horizontal and vertical openings—such as cable ducts and service shafts—with certified fire stop or sealant materials to prevent the spread of smoke and flames.

Conducting regular evacuation drills and training residents in the use of first aid firefighting equipment was strongly emphasized. These drills ensure that occupants are familiar with emergency procedures and can respond effectively to fire incidents thereby minimizing risk and increasing preparedness besides ensuring emergency exits are unobstructed and always illuminated.

The Director General underscored the necessity of these measures including robust evacuation drills and hands-on training in first aid firefighting equipment to strengthen the building’s fire prevention and emergency response capabilities. Implementation of these recommendations will significantly enhance the safety and security of residents.