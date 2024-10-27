Fire Destroys Properties Worth Rs 10 Cr in Jangaon

Warangal: A major fire broke out on Sunday in Jangaon district due to an electrical short circuit, resulting in the destruction of three cloth stores.

According to police reports, the fire ignited in the early hours at Vijaya Cloth Store, located within a shopping complex in the heart of Jangaon town. The flames quickly spread to adjacent establishments, including Sri Lakshmi Cloth Store and S.R. Brothers Cloth Store, both situated beside Vijaya Cloth Store.

Locals promptly alerted the authorities, and police, along with fire officials, rushed to the scene in an attempt to control the blaze. Despite their efforts, the fire spread rapidly to other shops, making it challenging to extinguish.

To aid in managing the situation, additional fire engines were dispatched from the Palakurthy, Station Ghanpur, and Aleru areas. The combined efforts of the emergency services eventually brought the fire under control after more than 12 hours of intense firefighting.

The estimated property damage from the incident is around Rs 10 crore. Investigations are going on to determine the exact cause of the electrical short circuit and to assess any additional factors that may have contributed to the rapid spread of the fire.