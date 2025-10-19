Fire Department Intensifies Safety Drive Ahead of Diwali

Warangal: Ahead of the Diwali festival, fire department officials have intensified safety awareness campaigns across the erstwhile Warangal district, advising the public and sellers to follow precautions while handling firecrackers.

However, simultaneous incidents of unauthorised firecracker sales and safety violations have surfaced in Warangal city, prompting locals to demand immediate action from the authorities. Meanwhile, police in Mulugu district seized a large cache of illegally stored firecrackers.

Fire station officer B. Sudharshan Reddy said his staff conducted awareness programmes explaining safety measures while lighting fireworks. Vendors were instructed to keep water-filled drums and fire extinguishers on hand, use quality electrical wiring installed by licensed electricians, and strictly adhere to safety norms to prevent accidents.

To ensure a safe and joyful Diwali, officials urged people to wear cotton clothes and footwear while lighting firecrackers, and to burst them only in open spaces, away from power lines, haystacks, huts, and petrol pumps. They also advised using candles or incense sticks to light crackers, keeping water and first-aid kits nearby, and avoiding loud crackers near infants, pregnant women, and the elderly.

Despite these measures, illegal firecracker sales have been reported in parts of Warangal. Locals in Dharmaram alleged that several vendors in the wholesale market were operating without valid permits or fire safety compliance, and were underreporting their stock while hoarding large quantities.

In a related development, police in Mangapet mandal of Mulugu district raided a house in Kamalapuram and seized illegally stored Diwali firecrackers worth ₹1.8 lakh. A case was registered against the accused, identified as T. Rajendar.