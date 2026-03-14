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Fire Breaks Out in Tyre Shop in Tolichowki

Telangana
14 March 2026 12:54 PM IST

The cause of the fire and exact loss of property is yet to be determined: Fire-fighters

Mini fire tenders with 3,000 litres capacity parked at the Chackai Fire station premises. (Photo: A.V. MUZAFAR)
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A fire broke out in a tyre shop near an electricity power station in Tolichowki in Hyderabad early on Saturday. (File Photo)

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a tyre shop near an electricity power station in Tolichowki in Hyderabad early on Saturday.

After receiving information, two fire vehicles reached to the spot to control the fire. However, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire and exact loss of property is yet to be determined.

According to a fire official, “The fire broke out at the tyre shop near the electricity power station around 3 am. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported.”


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news fire accident fire tenders firefighters 
India Southern States Telangana 
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