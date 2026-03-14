Fire Breaks Out in Tyre Shop in Tolichowki

Hyderabad: A fire broke out in a tyre shop near an electricity power station in Tolichowki in Hyderabad early on Saturday.

After receiving information, two fire vehicles reached to the spot to control the fire. However, no casualties were reported. The cause of the fire and exact loss of property is yet to be determined.

According to a fire official, “The fire broke out at the tyre shop near the electricity power station around 3 am. Two fire vehicles reached the spot and brought the fire under control. No casualties have been reported.”