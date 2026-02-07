Fire Breaks Out in Telangana FSL Office in Nampally

Hyderabad: A fire broke out at the office of Telangana State Forensic Science Laboratory (TSFSL) in Nampally on Saturday morning leaving the staff on their toes.

On noticing thick smoke from the first floor, the staff scampered to safety. However, no one was injured in the incident. Two fire tenders rushed to the spot to douse the flames. According to preliminary reports, electrical short-circuit would be one of the causes for the fire.

In view of a fire accident, traffic is being diverted from Gangajamuna Hotel via Nilofer Hotel Lane towards Red Hills Lane. Commuters are advised to follow traffic diversions and cooperate with on-ground traffic personnel, according to police.