Fire breaks out at Nirmal hospital

Nirmal: A fire erupted within the general ward on the second floor of the district headquarters hospital in Nirmal due to a short circuit in an air conditioning unit. The unexpected blaze led to panic among patients and their relatives as flames rapidly spread from the air conditioners. In response, hospital staff, including doctors, acted swiftly to evacuate the patients, resorting to using ladders for escape through the windows.



Upon receiving the alarm, firefighters promptly arrived at the site and managed to douse the flames, averting what could have been a catastrophic incident. Their swift action ensured that there were no casualties. Patients and their families were relieved, though shaken, as everyone was safely evacuated.

The incident resulted in significant damage to the ward's windows and medical equipment. As a safety measure, additional patients were also evacuated from an adjacent office room on the same floor when it became filled with smoke due to another air conditioner catching fire. The hospital administration has initiated an investigation to prevent such occurrences in the future and is looking into upgrading the electrical infrastructure.