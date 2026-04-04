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Fire Breaks Out in Nallamala Forest near Srisailam

Telangana
4 April 2026 9:04 AM IST

The fire triggered panic among the motorists travelling between Hyderabad and Srisailam

Fire Breaks Out in Nallamala Forest near Srisailam
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Fire broke out in Nallamala forest between Hyderabad and Srisailam route on Farahabad main road in Narayanpet district. (Photo: By Arrangement)

Hyderabad: Fire broke out in Nallamala forest between Hyderabad and Srisailam route on Farahabad main road in Narayanpet district.

The fire triggered panic among the motorists travelling between Hyderabad and Srisailam. The forest department in coordination with the fire department tried to douse the flames but in vain as the fire spread over one kilometer.

More details are awaited.


( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
Telangana news fire accident Nallamala forest Srisailam 
India Southern States Telangana 
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