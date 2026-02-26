Fire Breaks Out in Mangalagowri Showroom in Jubilee Hills
Hyderabad: A major fire broke out in Mangalagowri showroom in Jubilee Hills Road Number 36 triggering panic among residents and shopkeepers on Thursday morning.
Two fire tenders initially rushed to the spot to douse the flames. Traffic came to a halt in the locality. However, police cleared the jam and paved the way for fire tenders to reach the spot quickly. The entire area was engulfed in thick smoke prompting the people to enquire about what exactly happened.
The intensity of the fire was high because of the glass facade, which was designed like a temple gopuram. More details are awaited.
( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
