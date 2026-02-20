Fire Breaks Out in Maitrivanam Complex in Ameerpet, Students Trapped

Hyderabad: Several students got stuck on the fourth floor of an educational institute in Nilagiri block in Maitrivanam in bustling Ameerpet after fire broke out in it on Friday morning.

Upon receiving information, the police and the fire-fighters rushed to the spot to rescue the students who were seeking help from a balcony on the fourth floor. The fire-fighters had to struggle to rescue the students as thick billowing out of the building hampered their operation.

Using ladders and face masks, the fire-fighters managed to reach the balcony to rescue the students safely. As it is a busy place, a large number of students attending training in various IT courses in Maitrivanam and its surroundings thronged the premises.

Though the reasons behind the incident were yet to be known, the fire service department officials said the electrical short-circuit would be one of the cases.